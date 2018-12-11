SW Grand Rapids store robbed overnight

Posted 9:36 AM, December 11, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are looking for three suspects in an early morning liquor store robbery.

Grand Rapids Police say three men robbed the Grandville Market at 944 Grandville Avenue SW at about 1:45 a.m.  One of the men was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. All three were wearing masks.

The three suspects were able to get away with a duffel bag filled with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and liquor.

No store employees or customers were hurt.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3404 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

