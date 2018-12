GREENVILLE, Mich. — Nelsons Speed Shop is asking for help after several thefts were reported from their location in Greenville.

According to their Facebook Page, an enclosed Triton trailer, two Polaris side by sides, two Honda dirt bikes, and a white Ford pickup with Nelsons Speed Shop decals were stolen.

Call 616-754-9185 or Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444 if you have any information.