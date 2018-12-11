Two suspects in custody after pizza delivery robbery attempt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police say they arrested two people after an attempted robbery of a pizza delivery driver Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Ridgecrest SE by a third party, saying someone was beating up a delivery driver and was trying to steal the car.

As police arrived, they saw the stolen vehicle speed away from the scene. They tried to stop the vehicle and it crashed near the East Beltline and Lake Eastbook Road, near the Woodland Mall.

Both suspects ran from the crash, but were caught by police. One of the suspects is a juvenile, while the other is an adult. The adult suspect was injured in the crash.

Injuries to the delivery driver were not known. Police have not commented if the incident was related to an overnight pizza delivery robbery, also in Grand Rapids.