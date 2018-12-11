× U.S. Senate approves 2018 Farm Bill; House will now consider it

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Senate has approved the 2018 Farm Bill that would authorize agricultural assistance and nutrition programs for the next five years. But the U.S. House has to give its blessing before it can be signed into law.

The previous Farm Bill expired on September 30, a soft deadline. A conservative group – Heritage Action for America – is asking the House to vote it down.

Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow co-authored the Farm Bill. She is the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. Stabenow says:

“The 2018 Farm Bill is a bipartisan victory that has Michigan on every page. This is a strong bill that will grow Michigan’s diverse agricultural economy and support our farmers, families, and rural communities. I’m committed to getting this bill across the finish line by the end of the year.”

According to a news release from Stabenow’s office, the 2018 Farm Bill would fuel economic opportunity and job growth. She notes that one in every four jobs in Michigan is supported by agriculture, the state’s second-largest industry.

“It will provide five years of certainty for Michigan’s farmers, fuel opportunity in rural communities and grow small businesses. It continues historic investments in land, water and wildlife conservation, will grow Michigan local food economies, and will support families working hard to make ends meet.