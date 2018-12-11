× Vehicle strikes pedestrian in downtown Greenville; traffic being diverted

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Montcalm County Central Dispatchers say a vehicle struck a pedestrian Tuesday evening in downtown Greenville, prompting traffic to be re-routed.

It occurred just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street (M-57) and Lafayette Street (M-91). Traffic was being routed away from that intersection to various side streets.

County dispatchers confirm to FOX 17 that a female pedestrian was struck. Information about her name, age and hometown was not immediately available.

The Daily News of Greenville reports the woman suffered serious injuries.

Central Dispatch tells FOX 17 that the Greenville Police Department is the agency leading the on-scene investigation and traffic control.