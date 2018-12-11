West Michigan woman asking for help finding lost family heirloom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- A West Michigan woman is desperately searching for an irreplaceable family heirloom.

Paige Bush says when she drove from her parent’s house in Grand Rapids to her in-law's in Middleville Monday night, she forgot to close the tailgate on her truck, sending a suitcase with her mother's diamond necklace inside, tumbling out the back.

Bush's mother passed away when she was young and her dad gave her the diamond ring on a necklace for Paige's wedding day.

Some of her detective work is already paying off. She said she knows she stopped at a gas station in Middleville and according to security video, the suitcase wasn't in the back of her truck at the time.

That means the necklace has to be somewhere close to 5 Mile road in Grand Rapids where her parents live or better yet, it's already been found.

Bush said, “It`s a big piece of my mom. It’s one of the few things I have left of her. I know she`s looking down on me, in fact, I'm sure she`s laughing at this whole thing.

Bush tells FOX 17 the suitcase could also potentially be on the East Beltline, or I-96.

