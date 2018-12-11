Wolverine refuses to fund municipal water lines: townships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Negotiations among Wolverine Worldwide, Plainfield and Algoma Townships were going smoothly until Wolverine did an about face this week, according to supervisor Kevin Green.

Both Townships want the company to pay for the installation of municipal water lines in PFAS-affected areas. Wolverine admitted to dumping hazardous waste decades ago. The waste contaminated well water with PFAS.

"Just this week, [Wolverine] told us that they are basically walking away from the negotiation table," Green said.

Green, Algoma Township's supervisor, said both townships are preparing to officially file a lawsuit.

"We gave [Wolverine] a couple of extensions already. So they had time to give us discovery and give us their input, and we gave them two extensions and then they asked for another one," he explained.

"We pushed it and said, 'No, we don't want to give you another extension because we really want shovels in the ground by 2019,'" Green said.

The township supervisor said Wolverine walked away because the company wants 3M, the maker of Scotchguard which contained PFAS, to contribute to the project as well.

"We're ok with them doing that. That's not the problem. The problem is they're saying they want it contingent upon [3M] paying some," Green explained.

He added, "The litigation could take 5, 10 years, if ever."

In its PFAS-related blog Tuesday, Wolverine reiterated they believe "multiple parties contributed to the water quality issues in our community, and that any solution must include all relevant parties."

Green said the time to include 3M has passed.

"If Wolverine really wanted to get them involved, they should have added them to the suit a year ago, and they didn't. So, it's very frustrating to us. Plainfield Township has spent half-a-million dollars getting the engineering plans and things in place on good faith. We all stuck ourselves out on a limb, on our word and now Wolverine is not keeping their word," Green said.

Wolverine paid for water filtration systems for affected homes which are routinely checked for PFAS. However, Green said the filtration systems are just a temporary fix.

FOX 17 reached out to Plainfield Township for comment on today's story. We were subsequently informed we were intentionally excluded from a press conference this morning because of prior reporting on this issue within Plainfield Township.

We will continue to follow this situation and will continue to bring you updates.