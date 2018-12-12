20 lucky kids get to ‘Shop with a Hero’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A group of twenty kids had the chance to shop for holiday gifts Wednesday accompanied by with law enforcement officers.

For the fifth year in a row, the Grand Rapids Police Department has partnered with Meijer for their annual Shop With a Hero event. Twenty kids were selected from area schools to participate in this year's shopping spree.

The children from East Leonard, Coit, Aberdeen, and Palmer were each given a $100 Meijer gift card to purchase gifts for themselves and their families.

"We have more officers here than kids. There was more officers who wanted to be here," Officer JP Guerrero told us Wednesday.

For information on future Shop with a Hero events, visit Meijer's website.