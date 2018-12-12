84-year-old driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Berrien County

Posted 10:40 PM, December 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:41PM, December 12, 2018

WEE SAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Berrien County are investigating a fatal crash in which a Jeep station wagon went off the road and slammed into a tree.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 5:07 p.m. Wednesday, at Elm Valley Road and Boyle Lake Road in Wee Saw Township.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the driver has been identified as 84-year-old Jack Lee Phillippi of Galien, Michigan. No one else was in the vehicle.

Police say Phillippi was wearing a seatbelt. They’re investigating what caused the crash, and say weather does not appear to have been a factor.

Buchanan Police and Michigan State Police responded to the accident, and the Berrien County Crash Reconstruction Team also was called to the scene. The county Chaplains Corp and Victims Services Unit were summoned, as well.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s