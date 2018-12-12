× Battle Creek garbage man drops off free gifts

BATLLE CREEK, Mich. – West Michigan’s Vashon Wanzer is a Battle Creek garbage man who’s making some drop offs with his pickups this holiday season.

Vashon is giving out free Christmas presents to kids on his route.

He tell us, “I was raised by a single mom so I thought it would be pretty cool to help out during Christmas because I know my Christmases weren’t always the greatest, so I figured they would probably appreciate a little help now and then.”

The community definitely does.

Local dad, Wade Willavize is one of the many thankful for Vashon’s good deeds. After Vashon gave Willavize’s son a toy recycling truck, Willavize told us, “It’s a cool thing he’s doing, the kids deserve it. It helps for parents who can’t do this much for their kids and stuff, ya know? Their kids still get a smile on their face.”

You see it’s not just about the present. To Vashon, it’s about the chain reaction that present starts.

“It’s beautiful, it really is, because they might not realize it now, but maybe throughout their life, they’ll remember something like this, and maybe they’ll help someone else. So if I help 10 people now, and they help 10 people, then it’ll be 100 people, and then so on and so forth.”

Today it’s trucks and barbies. Tomorrow? Who knows.

“I’ve always wanted to help people out,” says Vashon.

He gestures to his work partner and says, “Me and him, we actually talk about helping people out all the time, and we have other ideas we want to put forth, and just working on that. This is a small step, there will be more to come though.”

Everyday heroes like Vashon Wanzer make all the difference this time of year. If you see Vashon along his route make sure to wave hello or you can even pay it forward yourself and donate a small gift.