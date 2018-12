Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Mich. - An employee at a business along I-94 apparently found human remains Wednesday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.

Police were called to the 900 block of Crandall Parkway at about 1:00 p.m. after the person spotted the remains while walking in a wooded area.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab is working on identifying the remains.

Anyone with information should call MSP at Paw Paw at 269-657-5551.