Brew Bakers complete Beer City Dog Biscuits recipe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Disability activist and American Poet Robert M. Hensel once said “there is no greater disability in society, than the inability to see a person as more” and this is hope two long time friends and mothers, are on a mission hoping to spread.

The sounds of people hard at work shows you it’s another packed day inside the kitchen at Central Reformed Church, 10 College Ave NE, in Grand Rapids. The smells, the sounds and most noticeably joy filling this room four days a week.

It all starts with four simple ingredients: peanut butter, flour, eggs and spent grain donated by Founder’s, to create dog biscuits. But this recipe wouldn’t be complete without the dedicated and passionate “brew bakers".

"They’re so proud of what they’re doing and were so proud of them," said Suzanne Wilcox, co-owner of Beer City Dog biscuits in Grand Rapids.

"It's been a great experience just a working with all these great people," said Wilcox's friend and business partner Leslie Hooker, who are the masterminds behind the operation.

The two got the idea to open up a business after wanting more for their sons, both living with disabilities.

"He really takes pride in it, he wants to work he wants to be valued in it every day and give back," Wilcox said.

Leslie’s son is blind, Suzanne's on on the Autism Spectrum.

"We felt that it was really important to find something substantial for them we did a lot of research and realized that there was not any kind of true program to be working for them in a consistent basis and having some fulfillment and a purpose, Hooker said.

And that’s how Beer City Dog Biscuits was born, to help bridge the gap of the some 70% of those with disabilities that are unemployed or underemployed.

"What we really wanted for this group and population is something from being to end a true business that they were part of not just going into working for an hour or to an leaving. so they really from picking up the spent grains to packaging them to mixing the dough putting the dough in the biscuit trays to baking to now packaging and sealing it’s their business, Wilcox said.

And 100% of the profits go towards their mission.

"We’re hoping that through what we’re doing that other businesses in the community see how incredible employees and work ethic and allow them to use us to be a model to allow more freedom and learn more tasks within the organization," Wilcox said.

"I can see the future for them is being incredibly fulfilling and them having pride in their work and them being as incredibly independent as we want for our boys we want that for all of our children and so in this opportunity we have given them a chance," Wilcox said.

A sense of pride built upon opportunity and possibility.

"I think everyone of them was told they might die, they wouldn’t be able to be in a school room, they wouldn’t ever be able to work and look at what they’re doing so I think they all beaten the odds," Hooker said.

"It's awesome just really fulfilling just a shout out to all the people that make this happen, just want people to know that were a group of individuals that can do anything if we put our minds to it," said brew baker Tannis Hooker.

The goal is to one day actually employ the brew bakers and even have them become managers and play other vital roles in the company.

You can find the dog biscuits at several places around the greater Grand Rapids area including several Pet Supplies Plus locations.