Charges announced in pizza delivery carjacking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man is facing felonies charges in two carjackings in recent days.

Grand Rapids Police say the suspect was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly attacking a pizza delivery driver and stealing his car in the 2100 block of Ridgecrest SE. Police chased him until he crashed near the Woodland Mall. The suspect did suffer minor injuries.

Police say that the suspect is also charged with another alleged carjacking that took place in the same area of Ridgecrest on December 8. He is also charged with counts of fleeing and eluding and resisting a police officer. He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

A second suspect, a 14-year-old juvenile, will be petitioned through juvenile court.