Charges announced in pizza delivery carjacking

Posted 4:48 PM, December 12, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man is facing felonies charges in two carjackings in recent days.

Grand Rapids Police say the suspect was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly attacking a pizza delivery driver and stealing his car in the 2100 block of Ridgecrest SE. Police chased him until he crashed near the Woodland Mall. The suspect did suffer minor injuries.

Police say that the suspect is also charged with another alleged carjacking that took place in the same area of Ridgecrest on December 8. He is also charged with counts of fleeing and eluding and resisting a police officer.  He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

A second suspect, a 14-year-old juvenile, will be petitioned through juvenile court.

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s