Del Monte Foods recalls Fiesta Corn in 25 states, including Michigan

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — Del Monte Foods Inc. is recalling 62,242 cases of Fiesta Corn Season with Red & Green Peppers, due to under-processing.

The recall effects 25 states – including Michigan – and 12 international locations.

Del Monte says in a news release , “These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed. It is important to note that there have been no reports of illness associated with these products to date.”

The products under recall are 15.25-ounce (432g) cans with the following UPC number printed on the label: 24000 02770. The product will also have one of the following “Best if Used By” dates stamped on the bottom of the can:

August 14, 2021

August 15, 2021

August 16, 2021

Sept 3, 2021

Sept 4, 2021

Sept 5, 2021

Sept 6, 2021

Sept 22, 2021

Sept 23, 2021

If consumers have any product with the indicated UPC code and “Best if Used By” dates, they should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange. Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling the toll-free hotline at 1-800-779-7035, Monday-Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Eastern Time or by logging onto

States impacted by recall: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

International locations: Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, El Salvador, Haiti, Guyana, Uruguay, Aruba, Panama, Saint Lucia, Suriname.