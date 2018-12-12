DIY snowman hats from ribbons spools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I have been making wreaths now for about five years and always have leftover ribbon spools that I just toss into recycling. Around Halloween, I was making a fun skeleton head on a candlestick and decided he needed a hat. Right then is when a light bulb went off: use the cardboard spool!

Well, my bubble was only slightly deflated when I found a couple of other people who had the same ideas for snowman hats, posting them on Pinterest. Hey, great crafty minds think alike.

I would love for you to watch the video to see how we made them on FOX 17 Morning Mix. However, this blogger describes it perfectly, showing steps along the way.

Supplies:

cardboard ribbon spools

black felt

hot glue gun/fabric glue

black marker or black paint

ribbon or string

scissors

small decor to accessorize hat

(A final look at my hat below.)