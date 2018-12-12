DIY snowman hats from ribbons spools

I have been making wreaths now for about five years and always have leftover ribbon spools that I just toss into recycling. Around Halloween, I was making a fun skeleton head on a candlestick and decided he needed a hat. Right then is when a light bulb went off: use the cardboard spool!
Well, my bubble was only slightly deflated when I found a couple of other people who had the same ideas for snowman hats, posting them on Pinterest. Hey, great crafty minds think alike.
I would love for you to watch the video to see how we made them on FOX 17 Morning Mix. However, this blogger describes it perfectly, showing steps along the way.
Supplies:
- cardboard ribbon spools
- black felt
- hot glue gun/fabric glue
- black marker or black paint
- ribbon or string
- scissors
- small decor to accessorize hat
If you make these, please share them to the FOX 17 Morning Mix Facebook page. Happy crafting!
(A final look at my hat below.)