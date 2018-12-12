× Driver in hit-and-run death of Muskegon County 6-year-old to be sentenced

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of hitting and killing a child and leaving the scene of an accident in Muskegon County will learn his sentence today.

Dakota Welch, 19, was supposed to be sentenced November 28, but his sentencing was pushed back until Wednesday.

Welch pleaded no contest last month to leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death and driving with a suspended license causing death.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says he faces at least 70 months, or about 6 years, in prison.

Taylor Davis, 6, died in the June 10 crash at 6th Street and Maplewood Avenue in Muskegon Heights.

Authorities say a bystander followed Welch to a mobile home park in Norton Shores after the crash.

He was later taken into custody.