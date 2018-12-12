Ferris State in search of the trifecta in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- The Ferris State football team has a chance to win a national championship, go 16-0 and have the Harlon Hill Trophy winner.

"For our guys to continue to pursue the very best that is in them" head coach Tony Annese said, "and to perform at really the highest level particularly in the last couple weeks we played two undefeated teams the last two weeks and played at a really high level, so I think we are at the top of our game but we are going to have to be on the top of our game to go to Texas and beat this Valdosta State team."

The Bulldogs play Valdosta State at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the division II national championship game, a win would and they would finish a perfect 16-0.

Most teams that go undefeated get a first round bye in the playoffs, one of the reasons that 16-0 is so rare.

"It's an incredible feeling." senior receiver Keyondre Craig said. "For me, I transferred here so I came from a program where we did not have that good of a record and we didn't make it to the playoffs so just being able to play with these guys as long as I have in the playoffs this year it is just an incredible experience."

Junio Quarterback Jayru Campbell is one of eight finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy which goes to the top division II player in the country and the winner will be announced on Friday.