Former firefighter seeking help with medical bills

MARSHALL, Mich. - A former volunteer firefighter in Marshall is looking for some help paying his medical bills this holiday season.

Byran Miller was a volunteer firefighter in Calhoun County for almost 30 years, saying it was his passion. Now, he's hoping the community he helped will help back.

Miller has been battling a heart condition since Spring 2017.  In early December, he ended up having to undergo a procedure at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. Since then, he has been feeling better.  But he doesn't have medical insurance.

The medical bills are stacking up. He's needed ambulance rides, medications and the operation. He's now over $100,000 in debt. He makes about $25,000 per year at a local auto shop.

If you'd like to help him out, click here for his GoFundMe page.

