Georgina’s of Grand Rapids closes

Posted 4:56 PM, December 12, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Traverse City restauranteur announced Wednesday he is closing a Grand Rapids location while he opens another restaurant in Traverse City.

Chef and owner Anthony Craig announced Wednesday that Georgina’s in Grand Rapids has closed. The restaurant was located in the 700 block of Wealthy SE.

Craig tells FOX 17 that he is opening another concept in Traverse City and having two businesses in Traverse City will take most of his time.  He says family and doctors have told him to simplify his life.  He says that he has already sold the Grand Rapids location and the new owners will be opening a new concept at that location in the next couple of weeks.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s