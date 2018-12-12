Georgina’s of Grand Rapids closes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Traverse City restauranteur announced Wednesday he is closing a Grand Rapids location while he opens another restaurant in Traverse City.

Chef and owner Anthony Craig announced Wednesday that Georgina’s in Grand Rapids has closed. The restaurant was located in the 700 block of Wealthy SE.

Craig tells FOX 17 that he is opening another concept in Traverse City and having two businesses in Traverse City will take most of his time. He says family and doctors have told him to simplify his life. He says that he has already sold the Grand Rapids location and the new owners will be opening a new concept at that location in the next couple of weeks.