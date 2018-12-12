GRCC gets $100k grant from Metallica

Posted 2:29 PM, December 12, 2018, by

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica performs during a stop of the band's WorldWired Tour at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Community College received a grant today from one of the legends of heavy metal music.

Metallica has awarded GRCC with a $100,000 grant to connect more potential students to welding jobs that are in demand.

The band’s All Within My Hands Foundation selected ten colleges nationwide for the grant. The foundation, along with the American Association of Community Colleges, is working to provide workforce training for community college students and reinvesting in cities where the band is touring.

Metallica plays the Van Andel Arena on March 13.

“All of us in the band feel fortunate that music has provided us the opportunity to be successful doing something we are passionate about,” said Lars Ulrich, Metallica’s co-founder and drummer in a press release. “We want to share our success with others so that they can find a job where they can do the same.”

GRCC will use the funding to launch an intensive welding program targeted toward nontraditional students that takes less time to complete than traditional courses. It will also feature smaller class sizes with flexible scheduling options and career preparation assistance.

The other nine colleges are in North Carolina, Oregon, Illinois, Maryland, Wisconsin, Texas, Idaho, Washington and Kansas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s