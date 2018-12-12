× GRCC gets $100k grant from Metallica

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Community College received a grant today from one of the legends of heavy metal music.

Metallica has awarded GRCC with a $100,000 grant to connect more potential students to welding jobs that are in demand.

The band’s All Within My Hands Foundation selected ten colleges nationwide for the grant. The foundation, along with the American Association of Community Colleges, is working to provide workforce training for community college students and reinvesting in cities where the band is touring.

Metallica plays the Van Andel Arena on March 13.

“All of us in the band feel fortunate that music has provided us the opportunity to be successful doing something we are passionate about,” said Lars Ulrich, Metallica’s co-founder and drummer in a press release. “We want to share our success with others so that they can find a job where they can do the same.”

GRCC will use the funding to launch an intensive welding program targeted toward nontraditional students that takes less time to complete than traditional courses. It will also feature smaller class sizes with flexible scheduling options and career preparation assistance.

The other nine colleges are in North Carolina, Oregon, Illinois, Maryland, Wisconsin, Texas, Idaho, Washington and Kansas.