Holiday edition of Project Night Lights dazzles at Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Participation in the monthly Project Night Lights event at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital continues to grow – and Wednesday night was no exception.

A throng of spectators lined up outside the hospital with flashlights in hand and looked up at the patients who reflected their love back from several stories above on Michigan Street.

Project Night Lights shows support to the patients at the hospital on Grand Rapids’ booming Medical Mile.

And for Wednesday’s special holiday edition, citizens got to stand with members of Silent Observer, law enforcement, and first responders. A news release from Silent Observer said that two car clubs – Grand Rapids Subaru and Michigan Gambler 500 – would be cruising by the hospital, “all decked out in Christmas Cheer.”

Nearly three dozen vehicles staged near, or circled by, the Children’s Hospital.

Project Night Lights is held the second Wednesday of every month at 8:30 p.m. The flashing of the lights typically lasts about 10 minutes. The Grand Rapids Police Department gives an audible signal when to start and stop the event.

Silent Observer organizes and coordinates Project Night Lights with law enforcement and first responders.