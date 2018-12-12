Learn how to make your own wreath at Grand Rapids class

Posted 6:43 AM, December 12, 2018, by , Updated at 06:45AM, December 12, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One West Michigan store is helping you show off your holiday cheer.

Dime & Regal is hosting a wreath making class with the help of Fleurology Designs on Wednesday, December 19 from 7-9 p.m.

Holiday wreaths can have a selection of wintergreens along with mixed eucalyptus, magnolia foliages, red winter berries, assorted pinecones and festive ribbons!

This fun class is not the only events Dime & Regal hosts throughout the year!

You can also sign up for candle, jewelry and painting workshops.

