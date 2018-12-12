× Make your own terrarium at new Kent County hot spot

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Today is your chance to check out one of the newest restaurants in Kent County, while learning how to make your very own terrarium.

Lucy’s Cafe, 1747 Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids, and Tipsy Terrariums Michigan are teaming up for the Winter Wonderland event on Wednesday.

The class will teach people how to make their own terrarium with tropical foliage plants.

You will be able to decorate them with fake snow and winter-themed decorations.

For tickets, you can find them on Eventbrite.