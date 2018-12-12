Man convicted of jury tampering with pamphlets loses appeal

Posted 10:40 AM, December 12, 2018, by

Keith Wood, in court in June, 2017

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the misdemeanor conviction of a man who was accused of jury tampering by distributing pamphlets outside a western Michigan courthouse.

In a 2-1 decision, the court rejected Keith Wood’s arguments, especially his claim that he was exercising free-speech rights when he told jurors that they could choose their conscience over the law.

Judges Christopher Murray and Thomas Cameron say the state has a “compelling interest in protecting the sanctity of the jury.”

Wood was outside the Mecosta County courthouse, north of Grand Rapids, in 2015. He was accused of trying to influence a case involving a man who had a wetlands dispute with a state agency. Ironically, the case ended with a plea deal and didn’t go to trial.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s