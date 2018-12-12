Man looks at, then plows over, family’s holiday decorations

Greenwood, IN (WRTV) — A local family is asking for help to identify a driver who was caught on camera plowing through their yard to destroy their Christmas decorations.

The video starts with a man getting out of his black SUV and then walking up to take a closer look at the front yard where Casie Arnold says her family had a giant inflatable Christmas decoration.

The man then gets back into his vehicle, backs up and plows straight through the family’s yard and over top of that 12-foot inflatable decoration.

Neighbor cameras caught the whole thing on surveillance video.

“We were sitting on the couch watching a Christmas movie and drinking hot chocolate with the kids and we hear just a big, almost a big pop,” Arnold said.

She and her husband ran outside and saw their inflatable snowman had been deflated, and then they saw the tire tracks running through their yard.

“It’s very disturbing to see someone pull in front of your house, get out of the car, look at the scene – kind of look around with intention to do damage,” Arnold said. “It’s kinda scary because ya know, we both have young children. There’s lots of young children around here, you never know who could be out and about.”

The Arnolds reported the vandalism to police, but they say it isn’t the $100 decoration that they’re concerned about. They say other neighbors have reported similar issues in the past and you can tell by the video that the damage to the Arnold’s yard wasn’t done by accident.

“It was pretty puzzling and frightening all at the same time. Just kind of feeling a bit unsafe, violated,” Arnold said. “Get this person caught and, ya know, keep them from damaging other people’s properties.”

If you recognize the person in the video above or have any information about the vandalism contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.