Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Project Night Lights is returning tonight, but this time it's holiday themed! It all kicks off around 8:30 p.m. at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Silent Observer puts together the event to cheer up patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and help take their mind off treatment.

Police officers, firefighters, and EMTs will surround the hospital and flash their emergency lights for the kids.

At the same time, two care clubs will cruise by all decked out in Christmas decorations.

The community is encouraged to come out with a flashlight to participate.

2. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is in the running for up to $50,000 to support programs for patients.

The Vote For Miracles campaign is funded by Credit Unions from across the U.S. with that $50,000 prize going to the hospital with the most support.

DeVos Children's is the only local facility in the running, and as of Tuesday they dropped to 2nd place.

So just a reminder, online voting is open until December 18. Click here to vote every day until then.

3. One of HopCat's top-selling items, "Crack Fries", will soon be getting a new name.

The restaurant says the fries will be renamed next month to distance themselves from the drug, cocaine.

HopCat says they selected the name 11 years ago, referencing the addictive quality of the fries, but say they were wrong in doing so.

Don't worry, the name is the only thing that will be changing. The way they make the fries will remain the same.

No word yet on what the new name will be.

4. One West Michigan police department is getting creative by holding a decorating contest.

The Kentwood Police Department is holding that competition! The entries all have a different theme, and are decorated with Christmas lights in spirit of this week's Holiday Light Parade.

Cast your vote by going to the City of Kentwood's Facebook page.

The winner will be announced on Friday. The Holiday Light Parade is set for that evening, beginning at 6 p.m.

5. WinterWest will also be returning to West Michigan later this month to get people outside to enjoy the snowy weather.

The popular winter event is set for Saturday, December 22 at Richmond Park in Grand Rapids starting at 10 a.m.

Several events are happening throughout the day for both adults and kids, like cardboard sled races and a snowman building contest.

Organizers expected some 200-people to attend WinterWest.