Police identify woman hit and killed by semi-truck in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Mich– Investigators have identified the woman who was hit and killed by a semi-truck in Montcalm County Tuesday evening.

Officials say Rhonda Hatfield from Belding was crossing the street at the intersection of Washington and Lafayette Streets when she was hit by a truck that was making a turn. The 48-year-old was taken to Spectrum United Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators say the driver of the truck did not stop at the scene. They’re now working to identify the vehicle involved and are obtaining information from witnesses, as well as surveillance video from local businesses.

Following Tuesday’s crash, investigators said it was possible the driver didn’t know they hit someone.

“They’re sitting up so high especially with semi tractors sometimes they don’t see things that you and I would see in a passenger car,” said Sgt. Darren Jones with Greenville Public Safety.

Investigators say the truck involved is believed to be a white tractor with a sleeper cab, possibly a refrigeration unit. They say the trailer is also white with shiny, aluminum or silver rear doors. The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Lafayette Street.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Greenville Department of Public Safety at 616-754-9161.