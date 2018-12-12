Police: Major medical incident causes minor crash in Spring Lake Twp

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a medical incident caused a minor traffic accident Wednesday afternoon – but the medical emergency was major.

The two-car collision happened around 4:31 p.m., on 148th Avenue north of Cleveland Street in Spring Lake Township.

Sheriff’s Sergeant Jay Baker says deputies responding to the scene found a 42-year-old man unconscious and not breathing in one of the vehicles. Some members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Spring Lake Township fire department removed the man from the vehicle and began CPR at the scene.

He was driven by ambulance to North Ottawa Community Hospital, and later taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

“Investigation at the scene indicates the incident was a medical-related emergency that resulted in a minor traffic crash,” says Sergeant Baker. “The victim was stopped behind another vehicle at the light when he experienced a medical emergency, causing his vehicle to roll forward and strike the vehicle in front of him.”

The two vehicles sustained minor damage, and the accident itself caused no injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. It says drugs and alcohol were not involved in the incident, which is still being investigated by police.