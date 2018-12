Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many people find themselves watching holiday movies this time of year. Whether its a Hallmark movie, animated classic, or one of the new comedies, there's one thing that always pairs well with a festive flick, popcorn!

Not only can people much on some great flavors from Popcorn Creations in Grandville, but they have tons of options for holiday gift giving too!

Popcorn Creations is located at 4763 Wilson Avenue Southwest in Suite D.

For more information, visit popcorn-creations.com.