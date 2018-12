Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Two area football powers have agreed to meet in week one of the 2019 high school football season.

Rockford, which lost in overtime in a division 1 regional championship game, will play at Grand Rapids Christian on Thursday August 29th to open the season.

The Eagles, which lost to Muskegon in the district finals, expect to return a large number of players that were large contributors this past fall.