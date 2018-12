× Teen injured in crash dies

SPARTA, Mich. – A teen seriously injured in a crash last week has died.

Tabitha Buozis, 17, was one of two teens injured in a crash on Fruit Ridge Avenue on the morning of December 4. The family says in a post on GoFundMe that she died on December 6.

The fundraiser is to help pay for Tabitha’s funeral.

Miguel Vasquez, 17, of Sparta, was a passenger in Buozis’s vehicle. He also suffered serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.