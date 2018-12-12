The Big Reds to open basketball season Friday after long wait

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Muskegon boys basketball team has not played a game this season, that will change Friday when the Big Reds play at Rockford.

"We have good kids" Muskegon head coach Keith Guy said. "With us pushing it back we have to kind of slow some things down making sure that football guys we don't push them too fast we want to prevent injuries, but as far as chemistry goes because we have good kids our chemistry is at an all-time high."

Muskegon starts late by design, the football team has played in the state championship game 6 of the last 7 seasons and many of those guys are expected to contribute to the hoops team as well.

The Big Reds also have several new faces this winter adding a few transfers to the team, but they say the team is coming together nicely.

"Knowing our guys and knowing what they can do" junior guard Cameron Martinez said. "Everybody can score on this team so whoever gets going we are just going to keep going to them the whole night nobody is very selfish, we are very unselfish players."

Muskegon plays its first home game next Tuesday against Grand Haven,