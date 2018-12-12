The naughty list? Donald Trump Jr. calls his dad a regifter

Posted 10:07 PM, December 12, 2018, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s eldest son says his father is a “regifter” who “may or may not” have once given him the same gift he presented to his dad the year before.

Donald Trump Jr. says in an interview with the entertainment program “Extra” that because he is his father’s namesake, he “got regifted all the things that were monogrammed for him at times.”

And he says that one Christmas he called his dad out on the regifting, explaining that he was the one who’d had the item monogrammed.

Trump Jr. also says he’ll be spending the holidays with his family and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle at his dad’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

He also jokes that “it would be a wonderful thing” if he could tweet his father’s holiday dinner commentary

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s