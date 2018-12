Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- A Tuscola County teacher has won this week's Excellence in Education Award for her efforts as a kindergarten teacher with Cass City Elementary School.

"I have always loved young children. I spent a lot of time babysitting during my teenage years and just naturally went into teaching young children," Tracey Jaworski said. "I absolutely love the unique, individual relationship that I build with each child."