1 dead after construction zone crash on US-131 in Kent County

Posted 3:06 AM, December 13, 2018, by , Updated at 03:29AM, December 13, 2018

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating after a deadly crash early Thursday morning.

It happened in the southbound lanes of US-131 just past 10 Mile Road around 2 a.m.

We’re told one woman was killed in the crash. A short time after she crashed, another driver ended up hitting her vehicle but that driver was not injured.

As of 3 a.m., all southbound lanes are closed while crews investigate.

Our crew on scene says the crash happened in the middle of the construction zone at US 131 and 10 Mile Road.

No word on what led up to the crash.

