2nd confirmed case of paralyzing illness reported in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan has its second confirmed case this year of a mysterious paralyzing illness called acute flaccid myelitis .
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday it was notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the state has a confirmed case in a child in Oakland County. An earlier case was included in adjacent Wayne County , which includes Detroit.
The state says nine suspected cases in Michigan are under investigation.
Officials have said this year’s count nationally could surpass the tallies seen in similar outbreaks in 2014 and 2016 .
It’s not clear what’s causing some children to lose the ability to move their face, neck, back, arms or legs. Symptoms tend to occur about a week after the children had a fever and respiratory illness.
Shabadoo Simmons
Illegals are bringing this and other diseases into the USA.
Sara
Always fear mongering people! The CDC has proven un reliable in my opinion, give us more details on this kid. When was the kid last vaccinated ?? Was the kid on any medications? Check out the ingredients in the vaccines and the side effects they can have on you. Also the vaccine companies hold 0 liability if someone is injured by a vaccine meaning we have 0 accountability on these companies producing vaccines.