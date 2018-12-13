9-year-old wants to bring Little Free Libraries to Hudsonville Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. Kennedy Thompson loves to read. She loves to read so much, she has her own library.

This summer, Kennedy and her brothers had a lemonade stand at their house in Hudsonville. They used the money they raised to build a "Little Free Library" that sits in their front yard. It works on the honors system.

“You can’t steal any of the books, because they’re in there for people to take. It’s actually good to take a book,” Kennedy Thompson said.

Now, Kennedy wants to install the libraries at all Hudsonville elementary schools.

She meets with the school board on Thursday to tell them her idea.

“The superintendent’s going to be there…he’s the big person of all the Hudsonville Public Schools…so it's kind of nerve-wracking, but I think I'll be okay,” Thompson said.