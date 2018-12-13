Books on the Bus program provides free books for your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The average commuter travels 25 minutes each day. Now passengers in the Greater Grand Rapids area can spend time on The Rapid by snagging a good book, no matter their age! Kent District Library is partnering with The Rapid to start the Books on the Bus program.

The program will supply a collection of books for all ages on 13 buses for riders to enjoy. The selection of books will rotate consistently, so there will always be new books available.

KDL will also offer a Little Free Library in the Rapid Central Station. The station will provide about 50 books, including youth, teen and adult fiction, as well as nonfiction. Everyone is encouraged to take or leave a book to enjoy.

For more information on this program, visit kdl.org.

To look at the bus schedules, visit ridetherapid.org.