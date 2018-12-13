Couple wanted for defrauding gas stations, ramming county vehicle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff is asking for help in finding two people who have been defrauding gas stations.

Tauna Parfait, 33, and Bradley Johnson, 33, have allegedly been visiting gas stations and convinced clerks that they are associated with the management. They then ask for cash from the registers.

Investigators say they have been active throughout Kent County and as far north as Morley, in Mecosta County.

Both Parfait and Johnson have felony warrants from Grand Rapids, Grandville and Grand Rapids Township. Investigators say substance abuse is suspected to be the reason for the crime spree.

Kent County deputies say that they attempted to pick up Parfait and Johnson at a gas station in southern Kent County on Monday. Johnson used their vehicle to ram a Kent County Sheriff vehicle to escape. The vehicle was found a few hours later abandoned.

The couple are believed to now be in a gold 2002 Chevy Silverado 2500, with Michigan license DYZ5686. That vehicle was reported stolen just south of the Kent County line after the escape from deputies on Monday.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.