Emmanuel Hospice explains how to use essential oils

The popularity of alternative medicine has increased over the past few decades, and essential oils are a part of that. But what exactly are essential oils, and how do you use them?

Alison from Emmanuel Hospice stopped by the Morning Mix to talk about what they are, and how they're used to treat patients.

Essential oils are compounds extracted from plants, obtained by steaming or pressing different parts of a plant like bark, seeds, stems, roots and petals. They're often used aromatically through inhalation, topically on skin, or even ingested.

Essential oils can be used in a variety of ways to help better one’s health. They can help manage symptoms of acute pain, anxiety, appetite concerns, depression, insomnia, lack of energy, memory loss and stress.

Essentials oils are an option for Emmanuel Hospice spiritual caregivers and social workers to use with patients. Family members have the option to keep a diffuser for use in-between visits and have the opportunity to learn different techniques of using the oils to help their loved ones. Whether they are used alongside pharmaceutical approaches or used as alternatives, essential oils offer a unique approach to symptom management.

Emmanuel Hospice does want to remind people to always check with their doctor before using essential oils as a treatment option. It's always best to use therapeutic-grade oils to ensure the best quality, and start with small amounts through a diffuser before attempting to apply them topically or ingest them.

To learn more about Emmanuel Hospice's Essential Oils program, visit emmanuelhospice.org.