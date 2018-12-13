Ferris State focused in preparation for title game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McKinney, Texas -- When the Ferris State football team arrived at McKinney Boyd high school for practice on Thursday, they were greeted by the Boyd high school pep band before making their way down to the practice field.

After less than a half an hour of practice, the team was moved indoors to the school's multi-purpose facility due to some storms in the area, and the Bulldogs continued practice as usual.

"On Thursday it's a two hour practice" head coach Tony Annese said. "It's exactly scripted how we've done for the last 19 Thursday's in a row. It'll be exactly how it is, yesterday's practice was exactly how Wednesday's practice is."

While Annese and the Bulldogs are in their first ever national championship, they're sticking with what has gotten them here and treating it like business as usual.

"It's normal" senior wide receiver Keyondre Craig said. "We're used to this and used to winning so we just come out here and today is going to be just like last week and the week before that so just trying to get better every day we come out here."

The Bulldogs take on Valdosta State on Saturday at 4 p.m. for the division II national championship.

Stay with FOX 17 and Zach Harig for more updates leading up to kickoff.