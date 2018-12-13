Fire rekindles at Kent County business near airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Dispatchers in Kent County say a fire at a business has rekindled.

Emergency crews are currently working to put out a fire at American Rack, 4910 Kraft Avenue in Kent County, near the airport.

We're told the fire rekindled after a previous fire that happened Wednesday afternoon at the business. Cascade Township Fire Chief Adam Magers says employees noticed the fire inside the building where welding operations were happening.

We were able to get it knocked down pretty quick. but it got into multiple layers of the roof," Magers said. " The roof ending up collapsing because of the steel underneath and then the asphalt shingles on the top," he said.