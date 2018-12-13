First MOD pizza coming to West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- West Michigan will soon be home to a MOD Pizza location.

MOD Pizza is opening its first location in Kalamazoo, 5097 Century Avenue Suite D in Kalamazoo offering gluten free and vegan options.

The grand opening is planned for this Saturday, December 15 at 11 a.m. offering free pizza or salad to the first 52 people.

One lucky winner will receive free pizza for a year.

Two more locations are planning to open in 2019 on Alpine Avenue and another on 28th Street.

To learn more about what separate's MOD pizza from others, click here.