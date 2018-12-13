FOX 2 Detroit meteorologist passes away

Posted 11:00 AM, December 13, 2018, by , Updated at 11:03AM, December 13, 2018

Jessica Starr - Fox 2 Detroit

FOX 17 – Friends, family and staff at FOX 2 in Detroit are mourning the loss of meteorologist Jessica Starr. See below for a message posted on FOX2Detroit.com this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleagues in Detroit today as well.

(FOX 2) – Last night we were informed of the heartbreaking news that our friend and colleague, meteorologist Jessica Starr took her life. All of us here at FOX 2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.

Jessica was a Michigan native, born in Southfield and raised in Commerce Township. She received two meteorology degrees from Michigan State University and Mississippi State University.

