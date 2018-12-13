Funny Girls performing original Christmas musical this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laughter is some of the best medicine, especially when the stress of the holidays takes over. Funny Girls are coming to the rescue by performing an original Christmas musical at Dog Story Theater this weekend.

Funny Girls say Adult Christmas: Losing the Magic is unlike any other audiences have seen before. The show includes sketches, improv, stand up, and short videos surrounding the theme of Christmas. The musical is suitable for ages 18 and older.

Audiences are encouraged to bring in donations of healthy snacks and/or GRPS school uniforms for The Refugee Education Center. Each donation will put your name in for a chance to win a Funny Girls Swag Bag filled with original artwork, event tickets, merchandise, and more!

Adult Christmas: Losing The Magic will be performed at the following dates and times:

December 14 @ 7:30 p.m.

December 15 @ 7:30 and 10 p.m.

There will be a Naughty or Nice after party open to the public following Friday’s performance at Revision on Division.

Tickets start at $12, and are available at the door or at wearefunnygirls.com.