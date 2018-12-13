Grand Rapids chooses interim police chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids has chosen an interim police chief.

City Manager Mark Washington has appointed Deputy Police Chief David Kiddle to be the interim Police Chief effective December 19.  Chief David Rahinsky’s final day is December 18 as he retires to be closer to family in Florida.

According to the city, Kiddle has been with the department since 1992. He has been a deputy chief since March 2015, overseeing administrative and investigative services.

He has also been a captain and served as commander of the Support Services Division. He previously served as watch commander, administrative lieutenant assigned to the east service area, commander of the Internal Affairs Unit, patrol supervisor and coordinator of special events.

On Wednesday the city issued a request for proposals from executive search firms for the recruitment of the next police chief. Washington says he expects to hire a new police chief in June or July.

