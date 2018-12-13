× GRPD sets up perimeter after reported robbery near Plainfield/I-96

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a reported robbery late Thursday night near I-96 and Plainfield Avenue NE.

It happened sometime after 9:30 p.m. GRPD cruisers were on-scene at an apartment complex behind the Motel 6, in the 3200 block of Plainfield.

A perimeter was set up in the general facility, and a K-9 was summoned to track a possible suspect in a nearby wooded area. A GRPD spokesman said at 10:50 p.m. the K-9 track was finished and police are trying to piece together the evidence and figure out precisely what happened.

A Grand Rapids police lieutenant told FOX 17 earlier there was a report about a man supposedly being robbed.

No other details, including a suspect description, have been provided.