H2Oasis wants to warm the home of a family in need

Posted 11:00 AM, December 13, 2018, by , Updated at 10:59AM, December 13, 2018

There are fewer things more relaxing during winter than cozying up on the couch next to a warm fire.  But if the warm fire part of that scene is missing, H2Oasis is the place to go to make this fantasy a reality.

H2Oasis is once again teaming up with Williams Distributing, and Hearth and Home Technologies for their second annual Torch a Heart and Warm Your Hearth event.

The purpose of this contest is to provide a lower income family or household with a new pellet stove, which includes a hearth pad, venting and installation. The family will be selected based upon need and the story surrounding the entrant and/or recipient.

The contest is running now through December 23. For more details and to enter, go to h2oasisinc.com.

