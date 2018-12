× Kalamazoo bank robbery suspect sought

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Investigators in Kalamazoo have identified a suspect in a bank robbery from November.

Trayshauon Raheim Atkinson, 21, was last known to be in Portage, on Eagle Court. Atkinson is wanted for an armed bank robbery at the PNC Bank on Stadium Drive on November 30. A second suspect is also wanted for the robbery.

Kalamazoo Public Safety and the FBI are searching for Atkinson. Anyone with information should call KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.