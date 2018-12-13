× Local entrepreneurs get underwater drone on the market

GRAND RAIDS, Mich. – From a college dorm room to an office in downtown Grand Rapids, two young entrepreneurs are now literally selling their college dream.

Danny Vessels and Matt Gira are Hope College graduates who are selling their high tech invention that takes you underwater without ever getting wet: The Fathom One.

The Fathom One is a drone that can be used to explore underwater. Highly portable and easy to use, the tiny robot is now officially available for sale to consumers.

Vessels and Gira came up with the idea three years ago while still in college. Two years ago, they launched a Kickstarter to raise funding.

